Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $18.76 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,328 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $18,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 885.7% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Humana by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUM. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.55.

Shares of HUM stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $459.99. 31,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,242. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.79. The stock has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.94. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

