Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $23.16 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $23,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,034,153,000 after acquiring an additional 657,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after acquiring an additional 86,441 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,846,169,000 after buying an additional 72,158 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,610,414,000 after buying an additional 352,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,029,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $640,663,000 after buying an additional 19,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.16, for a total transaction of $3,842,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total value of $1,185,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,948 shares of company stock worth $18,254,433 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NOW traded up $15.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $526.07. 1,389,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,457. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.21 billion, a PE ratio of 461.47, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $559.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $604.27.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $686.52.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

