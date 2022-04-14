Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 953,238 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 73,418 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $50,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.14. 19,797,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,576,444. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.65. The firm has a market cap of $227.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

