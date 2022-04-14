Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,335 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $9,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the third quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 212.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax by 15.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.64.

CarMax stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.34. 47,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,181,920. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

