Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 14,506 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,506 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $32,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 35.7% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHTR. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $746.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $13.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $562.40. 1,097,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $576.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $632.10. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $542.82 and a 12 month high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.95 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

