Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 14,780 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,780 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $7,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $940,046,000 after buying an additional 389,616 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in FMC by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $836,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,364 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of FMC by 5.0% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,008,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,487,000 after acquiring an additional 144,214 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FMC by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,993,000 after acquiring an additional 57,142 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 17.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,450,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,791,000 after purchasing an additional 219,093 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total transaction of $567,240.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FMC traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.51. 31,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,591. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $139.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

FMC announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is 37.19%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FMC. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FMC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on FMC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.47.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

