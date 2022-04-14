Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 186,055 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 728,152 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 186,055 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $26,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HP by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,726,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $620,505,000 after acquiring an additional 476,260 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in HP by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $511,869,000 after buying an additional 1,075,822 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in HP by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,935,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $436,002,000 after buying an additional 960,865 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,174,795 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $223,662,000 after buying an additional 883,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in HP by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,429,423 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $203,268,000 after buying an additional 71,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $37.64. 182,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,535,346. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.07.

In other news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $329,312.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,867 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

