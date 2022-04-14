Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,095 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,350 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $28,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock traded up $2.21 on Thursday, reaching $260.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,973. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.48. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $238.62 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The firm has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stephens cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.26.

In other news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

