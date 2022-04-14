Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 22,591 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,146 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 22,591 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $10,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in General Motors by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in General Motors by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on General Motors from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Nomura cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.68.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.30. 637,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,509,944. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $37.60 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.37. The firm has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

About General Motors (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.