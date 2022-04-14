Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,100 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $24,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 45.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 861,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $61,120,000 after purchasing an additional 267,170 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 98.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $159,176,000 after buying an additional 1,104,129 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,744,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $123,813,000 after buying an additional 87,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.32.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 202,973 shares of company stock worth $19,491,395 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.38. The company had a trading volume of 18,857,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,509,428. The company has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $98.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

