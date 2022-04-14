Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,805 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,805 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 17.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.06.

NYSE:ROK traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $263.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,919. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.65 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $271.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 52.21%.

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

