Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,657 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $26,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 96.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $396.31. 2,458,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,674. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $397.56 and its 200 day moving average is $431.13. The company has a market capitalization of $95.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $363.54 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.57.

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

