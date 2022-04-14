Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 433.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NNUP traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 23,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,756. Nocopi Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18.

Nocopi Technologies Company Profile

Nocopi Technologies, Inc develops and markets specialty reactive inks for applications in the educational and toy product markets, and technologies for document and product authentication. The company offers specialty inks for coloring books, activity kits, play sheets, single use place mats, greeting cards, board games, promotional products, or other paper-based applications; and anti-counterfeiting and anti-diversion technologies and products for various applications in the authentication of documents having intrinsic value, such as merchandise receipts, checks, travellers' checks, gift certificates, and event tickets, as well as product labelling and packaging services.

