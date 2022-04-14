Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) Short Interest Up 284.6% in March

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 284.6% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBTC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Nocturne Acquisition by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 163,362 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition by 8,235.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 201,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 198,729 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the third quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nocturne Acquisition by 67.3% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 60,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

MBTC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,376. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. Nocturne Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.35.

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

