Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Invests $220,000 in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 613 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 127.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet stock traded up $10.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $340.86. 790,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $319.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.78 and a 52-week high of $371.77.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $385.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.61.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total transaction of $716,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $4,102,974. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Profile (Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.