Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Reduces Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp reduced its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,790,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,939,000 after buying an additional 282,147 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,048,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,384,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 749,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,153,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 713,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,501,000 after buying an additional 32,342 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 435,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,837,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMP traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $50.77. 1,770,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,968. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.87. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $43.58 and a one year high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.93 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.54% and a return on equity of 49.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

