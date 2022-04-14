Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Sells 195 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.96. 1,670,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,547,326. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.32. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $48.93 and a one year high of $56.42.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.