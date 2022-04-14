Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Takes Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GD shares. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

NYSE GD traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $243.71. 751,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,272. The company has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $182.43 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.06 and a 200-day moving average of $213.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.64%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

