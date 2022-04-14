Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives $29.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.20.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

JWN traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,243,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,753,143. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $43.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 133.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,836,000 after buying an additional 1,280,070 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 23.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 5.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.8% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the Retail and Corporate/Other segments. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

