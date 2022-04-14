Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:NGC opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75. Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $10.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter worth about $509,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter worth about $1,058,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

