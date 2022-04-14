Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 106 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nordson by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NDSN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.40.

Shares of NDSN traded down $4.24 on Thursday, reaching $214.65. 6,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,792. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.79. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $197.20 and a 52-week high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 24.09%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

