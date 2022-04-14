Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 843 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,441,000 after acquiring an additional 15,547 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,051,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,042,000 after buying an additional 237,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 931,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,439,000 after buying an additional 134,778 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 87.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 481,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,521,000 after buying an additional 224,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 12.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,203,000 after acquiring an additional 47,496 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP David L. Roller sold 1,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $68,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $790,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,476 shares of company stock worth $3,652,018. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.17.

CBSH traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.34. 375,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,542. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $61.81 and a one year high of $77.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $355.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 37.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.59%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

