Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Buys 4,906 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,502 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 27,575 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $5,359,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 6.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 392,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,929,000 after purchasing an additional 24,808 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 276,817 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,194,000 after purchasing an additional 144,105 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 319.6% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 283,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 215,964 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DVN. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.56. 8,601,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,385,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.31. The company has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.79. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $64.29.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.92%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $254,587.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $3,209,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,251 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,422 over the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

