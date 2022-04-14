Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Decreases Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,236,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $298,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,983 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 20.2% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Williams Companies news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $519,713.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,200 shares of company stock worth $9,437,992 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMB traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.51. 407,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,096,487. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $35.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average of $29.30. The firm has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.10%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.62.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

