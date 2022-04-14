Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Decreases Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 72.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,544,000 after purchasing an additional 921,807 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.0% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 88,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 68.3% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 512 shares of company stock valued at $46,801. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ED shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.42.

Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.03. 1,272,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192,335. The firm has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.12. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.17 and a 1-year high of $98.65.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.08%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

