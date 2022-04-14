Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $2.46 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its holdings in Newmont by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 269,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,651,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 243,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 19,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,688,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.78. The stock had a trading volume of 483,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,426,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.12. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $84.32. The stock has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.78 and a beta of 0.30.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 151.72%.

In other news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,414.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,533 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Scotiabank downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

