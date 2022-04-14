Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $3.58 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after buying an additional 1,323,224 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,570,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $631,857,000 after buying an additional 986,940 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,561,871,000 after purchasing an additional 837,802 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,184,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $291,220,000 after purchasing an additional 787,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $250,145,000 after purchasing an additional 451,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.25.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $271.50. 46,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $267.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.38. The company has a market cap of $77.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.21%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

