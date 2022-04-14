Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $3.67 Million Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,597 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of F. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $15.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,192,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,000,448. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.44. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.03%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

