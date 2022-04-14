Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 155.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,978,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $626,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,618 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 38.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,057,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,269,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,472,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,327,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,330 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $228,450,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 79.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,179,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $343,385,000 after acquiring an additional 962,754 shares during the last quarter.

A traded down $1.86 on Thursday, reaching $126.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,784. The stock has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.06 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.25 and its 200 day moving average is $146.27.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.54.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

