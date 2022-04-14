Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 109 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 820.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $140.37. The stock had a trading volume of 79,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,455. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.62 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.56%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $237.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.58.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

