Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 1,280 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 4.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,857,000 after acquiring an additional 840,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Kroger by 22.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,554,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,780 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kroger by 28.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,858 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Kroger by 1.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,812,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,998,000 after purchasing an additional 71,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 28.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,116,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,008,000 after purchasing an additional 696,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup cut Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.47.

In other news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $2,531,249.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 382,685 shares of company stock valued at $21,959,848 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.34. 367,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,761,757. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

