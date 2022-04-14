Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 130 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,968 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gartner by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,271,000 after buying an additional 55,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Gartner by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 763,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $184,888,000 after acquiring an additional 21,370 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,198,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Gartner by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 22,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 16,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total value of $297,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT stock traded up $8.63 on Thursday, reaching $298.10. 475,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,704. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.17. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.07 and a 52 week high of $368.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.58.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

IT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.50.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

