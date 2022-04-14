Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 186 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,562,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,960 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,803,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,525,767,000 after purchasing an additional 357,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,103,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,535,000 after acquiring an additional 109,862 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,342,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,244,000 after acquiring an additional 45,782 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCI shares. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($241.30) to €214.00 ($232.61) in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.08.

NYSE CCI traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $193.03. The company had a trading volume of 30,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,208. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $157.16 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $83.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.82 and its 200-day moving average is $182.01.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.23%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

