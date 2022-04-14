Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 321 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 87.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARW. Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of ARW stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.02. 11,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,765. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.01. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.11 and a 12-month high of $137.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.95. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $2,501,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Sean J. Kerins sold 8,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total transaction of $1,069,195.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,053,449. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

