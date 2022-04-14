Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 409 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth $5,666,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Allstate by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,541,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,049,000 after purchasing an additional 94,293 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Allstate by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 83,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,613,000 after buying an additional 12,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590 over the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $141.16. 165,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,593. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

