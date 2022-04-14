Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Trims Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,957,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,747,000 after buying an additional 255,226 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,852,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,501,000 after buying an additional 114,459 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,321,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,783,000 after buying an additional 86,224 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,964,000 after purchasing an additional 378,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,139,000 after purchasing an additional 26,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI traded down $55.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,060.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,263. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $858.99 and a one year high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a PE ratio of 672.05 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,096.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,253.69.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Marcelo Melamud acquired 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $939.00 per share, with a total value of $93,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,690.92.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

