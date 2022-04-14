Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 13,496 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 392,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,496 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $61,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 85,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,579,000 after buying an additional 15,107 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $156.74. 23,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,875. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.05. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.69 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.