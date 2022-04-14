Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 7,846.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $10,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMERCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in AMERCO by 36.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 97 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in AMERCO during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in AMERCO during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UHAL traded up $4.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $551.73. 786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,153. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $589.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $661.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.36. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $523.94 and a 1-year high of $769.90.

AMERCO ( NASDAQ:UHAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.05 by ($0.70). AMERCO had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 60.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMERCO in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

