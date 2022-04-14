Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 32,045 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 440,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,045 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $9,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,693,000 after buying an additional 752,683 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 453.2% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.91. The company had a trading volume of 288,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,517,735. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.20. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $25.80.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

