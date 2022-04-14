Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 787,367 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,212,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 787,367 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $31,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 19,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 49,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter.

PDBC traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.07. The company had a trading volume of 331,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,266,277. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $22.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.98.

