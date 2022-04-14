Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $11.14 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 19.4% during the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 955 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.04. The company had a trading volume of 212,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,401,058. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.84. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $57.92 and a one year high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.52%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.29.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

