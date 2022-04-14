Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $33.40 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,213 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $33,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Westpark Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,088,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 41,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,718,000 after buying an additional 7,417 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMH stock traded down $4.49 on Thursday, hitting $241.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,054,291. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.82 and a fifty-two week high of $318.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $263.60 and its 200-day moving average is $279.69.

