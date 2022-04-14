Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $43.36 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 861,496 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 28,760 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $43,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,927 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 42,411 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 104,769 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.83. 661,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,222,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.64%.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Truist Financial cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.88.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

