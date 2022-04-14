Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $54.27 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 325,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,924 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $54,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,579,518,000 after buying an additional 1,562,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,842,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,018,705,000 after buying an additional 418,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after buying an additional 543,451 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,605,476 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,266,403,000 after buying an additional 167,898 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,120,729 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,469,838,000 after buying an additional 296,033 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $6.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.85. 508,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,697,746. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.22.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.86.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

