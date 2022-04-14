Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $7.97 Million Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $7,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 136.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,027,000 after purchasing an additional 162,405 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 5,876.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 34.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.25.

In related news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $302,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 1,760 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.59 per share, for a total transaction of $249,198.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,890 shares of company stock valued at $27,336,818. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPLA stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $214.81. The company had a trading volume of 33,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,587. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.86. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.03 and a 1-year high of $214.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 17.76%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

