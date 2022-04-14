Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $9.85 Million Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,669 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $9,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 8,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KKR traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.71. The stock had a trading volume of 88,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.55 and a 12-month high of $83.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.86 and a 200-day moving average of $67.52. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.48. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $962.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.96.

About KKR & Co. Inc. (Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.