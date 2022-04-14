Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 12,399.2% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 64,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after buying an additional 63,608 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,056,000. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.68. The company had a trading volume of 60,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,005. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.14. The stock has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.49. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.61 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.49%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.39.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

