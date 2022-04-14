Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 518,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,734,000 after purchasing an additional 27,960 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 245.5% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,787 shares of company stock worth $1,073,466. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $230.92. 72,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,859. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.85 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $97.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.83.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.93.

Automatic Data Processing Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

