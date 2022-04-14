Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,277 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF were worth $8,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 23,309 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 489,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,441,000 after acquiring an additional 60,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 246,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 62,361 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF alerts:

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.49. 1,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,269. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $43.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.05.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.