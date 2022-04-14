Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 2,710 Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $11,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000.

Get Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.79. The company had a trading volume of 598 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,288. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.59. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $38.07 and a 1-year high of $44.89.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.